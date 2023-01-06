The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $8,379,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $204.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

