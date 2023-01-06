The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.95. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $357.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

