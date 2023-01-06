The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GS stock opened at $343.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $404.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

