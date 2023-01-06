The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

