The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

