The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.
The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.09.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
