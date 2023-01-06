The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.09.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

