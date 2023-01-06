The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $337.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

