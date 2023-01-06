The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

