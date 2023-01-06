The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

