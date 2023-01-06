The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,287,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after acquiring an additional 624,240 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

