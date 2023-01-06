The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

