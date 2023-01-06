The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after buying an additional 126,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.02 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

