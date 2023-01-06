Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

