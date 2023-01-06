Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.9 %
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
