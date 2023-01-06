Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at New Street Research

Research analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,129.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

