Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $168.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $197.09.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

