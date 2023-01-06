Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:TRT opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31.
About Trio-Tech International
