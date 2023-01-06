Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

