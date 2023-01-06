Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

