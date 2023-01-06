Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,521,865 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 299.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $48,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 213,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

