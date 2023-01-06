Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Aptiv worth $45,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE APTV opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

