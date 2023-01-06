Truist Financial Corp Sells 82,646 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,646 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $45,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

