Truist Financial Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $39.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.91.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMG opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

