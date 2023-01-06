Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 587,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 565,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,097,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.