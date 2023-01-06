UBS Group Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Sell

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

