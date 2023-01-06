UBS Group Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Sell

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
