Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.24.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

ULTA stock opened at $488.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $490.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.64 and its 200-day moving average is $417.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

