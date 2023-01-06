Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,988 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $50.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

