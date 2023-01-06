Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00031625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.04 billion and $44.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00440012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.3610341 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $48,122,882.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.