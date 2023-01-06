United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $140.76

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.76, but opened at $134.04. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $134.04, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

