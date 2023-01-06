United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.56 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.46. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $16.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $33.94 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $274.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average is $239.07.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,390 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,815. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.