UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,625,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 182,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

