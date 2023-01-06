UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,625,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 182,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE UNH opened at $489.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

