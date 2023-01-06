Vai (VAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,561.72

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $56.16 million and $2,561.72 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30300289 BTC.

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

