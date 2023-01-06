Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Vale alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.