Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

