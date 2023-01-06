Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

NYSE VEEV opened at $161.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $249.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,710 shares of company stock worth $47,589,945 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

