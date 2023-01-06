Veriti Management LLC Acquires 3,410 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,625,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,782,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

