Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $315.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

