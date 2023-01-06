Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.