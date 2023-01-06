Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 97.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 23.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Tata Motors Stock Down 0.7 %
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
