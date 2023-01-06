Veriti Management LLC Buys 157 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.10 and a 200-day moving average of $497.76. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.