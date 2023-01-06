Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

