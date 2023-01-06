Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,667 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 144,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

