Veriti Management LLC Buys 883 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

NYSE DEO opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $217.26.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

