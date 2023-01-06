Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

