Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

