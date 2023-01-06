Veriti Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 774,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 30.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

