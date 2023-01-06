Veriti Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.