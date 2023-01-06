Veriti Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

