Veriti Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

