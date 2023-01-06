Veriti Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

