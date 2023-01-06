Veriti Management LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

